Subsidy Removal: Marketers Galvanise For CNG Rollout At N100/litre

Nigeria’s transportation industry will soon begin to see relief after the federal government’s petrol subsidy removal spiked exponential rise in the price of the product across the country.

The national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, said the Association is 90 per cent ready to roll out Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as alternative automotive fuel, which it is going to sell between N100 to N110 per litre before the end of June.

Okoronkwo, who confirmed said this on Channels Television’s Business Morning programme on Monday, stressed that CNG has come to serve as an alternative to petrol.

Okoronkwo, explained that CNG would help bring down the cost of energy in the country, adding, “Very soon, we will roll out. We are 90 per cent close to that, and that will also unveil many possibilities.”

He noted that fuel subsidy removal had reduced the speed with which Nigeria could have gotten another energy mix

“IPMAN has brought relief to a lot of families. We have got the usage of our natural energy, CNG, to power vehicles, generators, and even cooking,” the IPMAN president said.