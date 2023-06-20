In One Fell Swoop. . . Tinubu Retires Service Chiefs, IGP, Customs Boss

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement from service of all service chiefs, the inspector-general of police, advisers, and the comptroller-general of customs service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

Those affected are Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

Others are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali.

According to a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the newly appointed officers are Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (NSA), Maj. Gen. C.G. Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. T. A. Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A. Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B, Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff) and DIG Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police).

Others are Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defence Intelligence), Col. Adebisi Onasanya (Brigade of Guards Commander), Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf (7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja), Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa (177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State), Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim (102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger), Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote (176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja)

Similarly, the president appointed other military officers in the Presidential Villa as follows: Maj. Isa Farouk Audu (Commanding Officer, State House Artillery), Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (Second-in-Command, State House Artillery), Maj. Kamaru