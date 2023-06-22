Subsidy Removal: Uber Nigeria Reviews Fares Upward

Uber Nigeria has announced an increase in fares aimed at assisting drivers who are grappling with the challenges posed by inflation and the recent fuel price hike.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), suspended its planned strike to dialogue with the government.

According to Uber, the fare adjustment was designed to help drivers cover rising operating costs and was part of their ongoing efforts to support their driver community.

In a statement, Uber said, “following an in-depth review of the current fuel subsidy removal, Uber updated fares on the 3rd and 9th June on the app to reflect existing economic conditions. We believe this fare increase will have a positive impact on driver earnings while maintaining an affordable service for riders.”

Uber’s country Manager for Nigeria, Tope Akinwunmi said, “we want the best for drivers and frequently engage with them directly to better understand and receive feedback on the realities they face in their businesses.”