I’m leaving Nigeria Police Better Than I Met It – Baba

Immediate past inspector-general of police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba (rtd) has said he left the Nigeria Police Force better than he met it on his appointment in 2021.

“As I exit the leadership of the Force today, I believe that I am leaving it better than I met it.

“I believe that I have added value to policing in Nigeria,’’ he said while handing over the rein of authority to the newly-appointed Acting IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Baba said he had set out to positively change policing narratives in Nigeria by laying out well-articulated vision and mission objectives upon his appointment.

The former I-G said he had pledged to address the welfare concerns of serving and retired officers and enhance the operational capacity of the Force through the procurement of critical operational assets.

He said he also set out to reposition special detachments of the Force, particularly the Marine and Air wings, the Special Forces, Police Mobile Force, Counterterrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit.