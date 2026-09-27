The impending departure of Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, coincides with a period in which the number of Nigerians in key roles in international bodies is declining.

It is also coming at a time when questions are being asked about President Bola Tinubu’s lack of interest in engaging with global bodies at the highest levels. He rarely attends UNGA meetings, and it is showing in his representation elsewhere.

Nigeria still has Damilola Ogunbiyi and Ahunna Eziakonwa as UN undersecretaries, Edem Wosornu at UNHCR, Okonjo-Iweala at the WTO, Afolabi Olowookere at the IMF, and Zainab Ahmed and Bayo Oyewole at the World Bank.

There is also Chikwe Ihekweazu at the WHO, Bankole Adeoye at the African Union, and Anthony Ogunjimi at the ECOWAS Commission.

But historically speaking, it’s no accident the 90s represented a low. 2017 was arguably the peak period with the highest concentration of Nigerians serving in leadership positions in world bodies.

Dozens of Nigerians were at the UN, the World Bank, the IMF, OPEC, the ILO, the FAO, and African institutions.