France’s ongoing uprising is not simply a contest between demonstrators and police. It is a crisis of representation, revealing what happens when citizens believe that institutions hear their complaints only after streets become ungovernable. On October 17, hundreds of thousands joined demonstrations that began with students protesting teacher shortages, crowded classrooms and deteriorating school facilities, then widened into anger over living costs, public services and government spending plans. The Interior Ministry estimated 550,000 participants; organisers claimed 800,000. Most marched peacefully, while some groups looted shops, set fires and attacked public buildings, including Limoges town hall.

The central argument is not that France stands on the threshold of another revolution. It is that the Republic’s legitimacy is being tested by a widening gap between its promises and citizens’ daily experience. While violence must be condemned, but it cannot explain away the discontent that preceded it.

The Classroom Beneath the Barricades

Schools are where a society makes promises to its next generation. When those promises appear threadbare, anger travels beyond the school gate. Students have described missing teachers, overcrowded classes, exhausting timetables and buildings unfit for learning. Their demands have resonated with workers and unions already resisting budget restraint and stagnant purchasing power. The government has defended spending cuts as necessary to control France’s deficit; protesters ask why the burden should fall on classrooms and households.

In Les Misérables, Victor Hugo portrayed poverty and institutional indifference as forces shaping lives long before a barricade rises. Its insight endures: disorder cannot be understood by examining only those who break windows. One must also investigate the conditions that make institutions appear indifferent. This is explanation, not exoneration. Burning a school or attacking a shop harms the very communities whose grievances gave the protest its legitimacy.

The Revolution’s Unfinished Promise

France’s history warns against complacency. In 1789, royal debt, food insecurity, unequal privilege and political exclusion converged to undermine the ancien régime. The monarchy’s fiscal crisis, aggravated by the cost of supporting the American War of Independence, collided with resistance to taxation and demands for representation. Poor harvests and the price of bread turned abstract political grievances into immediate questions of survival. The state’s inability to reconcile fiscal necessity with legitimacy helped make revolution possible.

Today’s France is not 1789, and Emmanuel Macron is not Louis XVI. The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen proclaimed liberty, equality before the law and national sovereignty; the Revolution also produced the Terror and, eventually, Napoleon’s concentration of power. Upheaval does not guarantee justice. In The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte, Karl Marx showed how crises can yield outcomes far removed from the hopes that first animated them. A movement united by anger may lack agreement about what should replace the order it condemns.

From Barricades to Yellow Vests

France has repeatedly seen local disputes become national turning points. The revolutions of 1830 and 1848 challenged established authority. The Paris Commune of 1871 exposed deep social divisions after military defeat. In May 1968, student unrest expanded into a general strike involving millions of workers. Charles de Gaulle survived, but the upheaval transformed French social and cultural life. Unrest becomes consequential when campus grievances connect with wider experiences of exclusion.

The Yellow Vest movement of 2018 offers a closer parallel. Triggered by anger over fuel taxation and rising living costs, it mobilised people who felt that policy makers-imposed burdens on households dependent on cars while overlooking their economic insecurity. The yellow vest, a compulsory vehicle-safety garment, became a symbol of citizens demanding to be seen. The current protests revive that argument: public policy may be defensible on paper yet intolerable to people who experience its costs without seeing its benefits.

The episodes differed, but each reveals the risks of failing to mediate conflicts over dignity, welfare and political voice.

Who Bears Responsibility?

Responsibility must be separated into three questions: what caused the grievances, who escalated confrontations, and who committed specific crimes. The government has blamed far-left extremists and opportunists for violence. Opposition figures and protesters point to austerity, failing services and police conduct. Reporting on October 17 described looting, arson, assaults and injuries, including serious harm to young demonstrators. Allegations require evidence; labels cannot substitute for individual accountability.

Violence against officers and civilians is indefensible. So is treating every demonstrator as a criminal because some people commit offences. Reports of excessive police force require independent investigation, transparent findings and proportionate consequences where misconduct is established. A state that demands respect for law must demonstrate its own respect for law.

Nigeria’s #EndSARS protests in 2020 offer a useful, though imperfect, comparison. What began as opposition to police brutality widened into a demand for accountable government. The violence and controversy surrounding the Lekki Toll Gate shootings showed how questions of public order become inseparable from trust in the institutions that investigate abuses. Official reassurance cannot repair credibility when citizens doubt accountability.

James Madison’s arguments in The Federalist Papers about checking power, and George Orwell’s Animal Farm about political language concealing unequal treatment, offer useful lenses. They remind us that power must be scrutinised consistently.

Rebuilding the Republic’s Credibility

France must restore public safety without treating a generation as an enemy. That requires prosecuting proven offences fairly, investigating alleged police misconduct transparently, improving school conditions and explaining fiscal choices honestly. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government faces a difficult budgetary reality, but a deficit is not merely an accounting problem. It is also a political question about whose needs are protected, whose sacrifices are demanded and whether burdens are shared fairly.

A fragmented parliament has complicated consensus-building. With the 2027 presidential election approaching, political actors have incentives to turn unrest into electoral ammunition. The far right can portray disorder as proof of state failure; the far left can call the system irredeemable. Both may profit from polarisation.

Alexis de Tocqueville’s The Old Regime and the Revolution offers a lasting insight: upheaval can emerge not only when conditions are at their worst, but when expectations rise and institutions fail to adapt. France’s young protesters are not necessarily seeking to overthrow the Republic. Many are demanding that it work as advertised: that schools teach, public services function and political leaders listen before frustration becomes fury.

Stability cannot be measured only by quiet streets, just as democracy cannot be measured only by elections. Stability without justice becomes enforced silence; protest without democratic discipline can become destruction. Anger is not policy, and revolution guarantees no progress. Yet governments that confuse dissent with disloyalty surrender the chance to correct mistakes before they harden into crises.

France helped teach the world that sovereignty belongs to the people. Its principles survive when citizens recognise liberty, equality and fraternity in classrooms, pay packets and dealings with the state. The streets are not always right, but they are rarely meaningless. The Republic must answer with institutional renewal, not merely stronger barricades. Its ultimate test is not whether it can compel obedience, but whether it can still command belief. A republic remains resilient not because it avoids conflict, but because it builds channels through which conflict can be heard, negotiated and resolved before anger becomes the language power understands today.