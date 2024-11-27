An educationist and renowned author, Dr Prince Alum, has disclosed that individuals, especially females from less-privileged homes, can overcome challenges, saying that success is not determined by circumstances but by a resolve to overcome them.

Alum stated this in Enugu at the weekend during the unveiling of his two books, “Behind the Doors of Fate” and “The Girl Child: Rhythms of Destiny”.

The book launch was attended by scholars, stakeholders, and feminine activists. The author stated that the books would rekindle the dying culture of reading among young people.

It is important to note that the books centred on a character -Chizoba, a young woman born into poverty, courageously defies circumstances to pursue her dreams in post-Nigerian civil war Enugu Ngwo.

With an unyielding passion for law, Chizoba navigates an extraordinary path to gain her father’s confidence and overcome numerous challenges.

Born into a low-income family, Chizoba faced insurmountable obstacles. But her mother’s harsh rebuke, “Alaputakwanam Chizoba,” fueled her determination.

She learns a trade and, with Pastor Emma’s guidance, gains spiritual growth, encouragement, and investment strategies.

Speaking on the essence of the two books and Chizoba’s character, Dr Alum said, “Her journey shines as a beacon of hope, inspiring readers to reevaluate their potential and persevere through life’s challenges.

“In a dynamic world where usefulness determines our place, Chizoba’s narrative urges us to hold tight, transform our struggles, and fulfil our purpose.

“Chizoba is empowered by destiny, driven by passion, faith, determination, and applied work.

“Uncle Alex’s arrest by the EFCC and subsequent detention without trial exacerbate Chizoba’s struggles. Her friend’s uncle proposes an early marriage, promising financial support. Chizoba’s response and counter proposal are pivotal.

“James, who introduced her to Pastor Emma, presumes Chizoba is the perfect wife. Barrister Molokwu’s chambers, where she interned, sparked her interest. Ebuka, her IT coach and business partner, helps her reorganise and digitise the office.”

He said Chizoba strives to “strike gold in a coal mine” by confronting her most significant challenge: navigating complex relationships.

Ebuka informs her parents of their supposed engagement without discussion. Meanwhile, Bar Molokwu and his wife plot to match her with their son, Sammy, a lawyer who eloped to the United States with an improbable partner.

“Trapped in indecision, Chizoba discovers love and success in an improbable place and time. Her journey is a testament,” Alum added.

In his remarks at the event, a Professor of Law and former Dean of the Faculty of Law at Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agu Gab Agu, expressed concern over the low reading culture among Nigerian youths.

Agu believes the get-rich-quick mentality and misuse of electronic devices and internet materials are major distractions today.

Prof Agu urged Nigerian leaders to engage youth in meaningful ventures and provide gainful employment to address this issue.

He commended Dr Alum for writing creative works despite challenges in book publishing in Nigeria.

He said, “The book on Girl Child is a product of literary creation, an invention of Dr Prince Alum’s ever-creative mind. The book deals with human experience, a seemingly fictionalised true-life story that delves into the gender bias issue against the girl child as regards educational opportunities.”

Agu further disclosed, “The book also addresses the broader challenges of life, economic and spiritual growth, and the choices individuals make that shape their lives. The title of the book is captivating.”

As a renowned academic, Professor Agu’s concerns highlight the need for a collective effort to promote reading culture among Nigerian youth.

According to him, by addressing the root causes and providing opportunities for meaningful engagement, Nigerians can work towards a more literate and empowered younger generation.