A columnist, Hashim Suleiman, has disclosed that the suffering Nigerians are presently going through did not start with naira scarcity under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He disclosed this in response to the column written by Farouq Kperogi, a columnist on a Saturday newspaper titled, ‘Buhari Burning Nigeria Because He Wants To Catch A BAT By Farooq Kperogi.

According to Suleiman, Kperogi engaged in a veiled campaign for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming general elections.

He stated that Kperogi’s claims that Nigerians are suffering because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on naira notes was exaggerated by Kperogi to blackmail Buhari into succumbing to the use of state resources to install Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

He said, “What Kperogi and the likes who don’t have the audacity and criticality to formulate critical campaign strategies to market Tinubu don’t understand is that the suffering of Nigerians which had largely made them to make up a mind did not start with the naira scarcity and it’s attendant suffering which in my opinion, this is overbloated by the likes of Kperogi and other propaganda merchants to unfairly blackmail Buhari into succumbing to perhaps use state resources to install Asiwaju as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That won’t happen because in reality, Nigeria has long moved away from such. You have to have some level of popularity to rig elections in any society and rather than campaign enough to get the masses support for Asiwaju, Kperogi and the likes believe the victory must only be gotten through blackmail.

“I read Kperogi piece of 11th February, 2023 where he attempted to as usual disparage Buhari’s naira policy and linked it as a ploy to stop BAT and I found the analogy in it very ludicrous to say the least. I wonder why Kperogi has developed a permanent feeling and understanding that Nigerians are extremely daft and so he could spew anything at them albeit hypocritically after cashing out his little coins behind the scene.”

“Kperogi is a supporter of Tinubu but just like so many Nigerians who share his type of double character, he is finding it difficult to come clean about it, so he is using mind games this time around to blame Buhari and his policy as the reason why Tinubu would fail even though according to him, he doesn’t want it but he would prefer that the failure of Tinubu occurs through ballots and not through sabotage.”