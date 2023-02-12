Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has promised to reverse the deadline for the implementation of the new naira notes policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if he is elected president.

Mr Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, said he would allow Nigerians with the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira banknotes to deposit them in the banks.

Speaking on Channels Television’s programme, ‘State of the Race,’ Friday evening, Mr Kwankwaso decried the policy, saying it was targeted at tormenting “poor Nigerians.”

“The people whom the government thought would suffer the policy actually own the banks. Should I win (the presidential) election, we will allow every Nigerian who legally earned his money to come and exchange it with new banknotes,” Mr Kwankwaso pledged.

The former Minister of Defence noted that “ordinary Nigerians are at the heart of our campaign.”

He said government’s cashless policy was good but for its time, while “the monetary policy was a mistake”.