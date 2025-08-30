Wilson Isidor headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sunderland scored twice late on to claim a Premier League victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement

The result moved Sunderland, competing in their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17, up to sixth in the table after their second win in the first three games.

Igor Thiago’s textbook header had threatened to give Keith Andrews’ side all three points after Kevin Schade had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Robin Roefs, just before the hour mark.

However, Enzo le Fee levelled things up with a penalty and the home supporters were left in raptures as French forward Isidor nodded in Granit Xhaka’s cross from the left to complete a remarkable turnaround.

It proved to be a disappointing conclusion to the contest for Brentford, who will travel back to London ruing their inability to close out the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during a conservative first-half performance, they had a Dango Ouattara effort ruled out for offside and appeared the more likely to score.

In the second half, Schade’s failure from the spot after Reinildo Mandava had wrestled Nathan Collins to the ground appeared as though it may become inconsequential when Thiago superbly converted Frank Onyeka’s cross.

The hosts were however given a route back into the game from a similar decision, with Brentford substitute Rico Henry deemed to have pulled Habib Diarra to the ground to allow former Roma midfielder Le Fee to roll in from the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of settling for a point Regis le Bris’ side pressed forward and a day after announcing the birth of his daughter, Isidor was able to celebrate again.