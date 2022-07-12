Nigerian national football team captain, Ahmed Musa, has criticised politicians who celebrate sending their children abroad for schooling while public universities remain shut due to incessant strikes by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a post on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, Musa asked how politicians they feel when they travel abroad to visit their children in schools abroad, while Nigerian students are stuck at home.

LEADERSHIP reports that ASUU strike has entered its fifth month, with no plan of resumption as the lecturers are yet to change their demands to the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State on Monday, bemoaned the continued strike action, saying enough is enough for keeping students at home.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, however, took a swipe at youths who sing praises of the politicians despite being away from their studies due to the strike.

Musa wrote: “To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting it online while ASUU is on strike?

“Like seriously, how is it okay to you? You are running a system you don’t even believe in.

“Show me one oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. E no dey touch una?

“And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una.”