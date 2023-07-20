Davido Disburses N237m To 424 Orphanages

Nigerian Afropop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced the disbursement of N237m to 424 orphanages across Nigeria through his Foundation.

He made the announcement on his Instagram handle with a statement from his Foundation on Thursday.

“I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!,” he stated.