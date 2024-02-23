Nine-time African champions, Super Eagles, will resume their quest for a spot in Paris 2024 Olympics’ women football event when they lock horns with their Cameroonian counterparts in Douala, the commercial capital of Cameroon on Friday.

The Super Falcons’ last played at the Olympics in China 2008 when they were eliminated in the group stage. Cameroon ended their hopes of qualifying for London 2012, while Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire were responsible for their absence at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 respectively.

The Falcons now need to get past Cameroonian to advance to the ultimate qualification round after eliminating Ethiopia in the second round.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, says his target is to secure a place at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

“The goal is to qualify for the Olympics. We can’t look ahead of ourselves and say this is what we want to achieve at the Olympics,”Waldrum told the Super Falcons media team.

“Qualification is going to be the primary goal. Everyone knows we have some difficult set of matches coming up against Cameroon.

“The focus is now on the two matches. Cameroon stopped us from going to the Olympics a few years back, I think in 2012. The two countries know each other very well.

“They have lots of talents and are very dangerous, especially their counter attacking style of play. But I really like our squad, I like the team chemistry. We are able to get all our players back in for these matches which are very important.

“So, if we can put together the performances like we did at the last World Cup , then I fancy our chances.”

The reverse fixture is slated for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja next week Monday.