For those of who grew up watching a young and teen-aged Lindsay Lohan in the 1990s and 2000s, it is nostalgic and heartwarming to see the American actress comeback ten years after her struggle with alcoholism, DUI, personal relationship crisis with her family and love life.

Hence to see her return to rom coms last year with the Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, is a testament to the man’s resilience and capacity when given a second chance.The married actress it seems has a series of movies with Netflix scheduled for release this year, one -Irish Wish, scheduled to premiere March 15, on the streaming site.

Lohan stars alongside You series actor Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos as Maddie. Maddie is visiting Ireland for her friend Emma’s wedding who is marrying her dream guy Paul Kennedy (Vlahos). A wish on an ancient stone saw her wake up as the bride-to-be.

The film also stars the ever-gorgeous Jane Seymour and Ayesha Curry. Netizens could not express enough their excitement to see the 37-year-old actress glowing and back doing what she does best.

“Fantastic actress. She’s really going to get the comeback she truly deserves.” @vikar01

“I love it!!! From being a kid watching Lindsay play a kid, to being a teen watching her play a teen, to being an adult watching her play an adult. I’m so glad to see her back on our screens. Can’t beat this cheesy romance,” @melissajane9652.

“This is the looks she deserves. She looks stunning, healthy and incredibly beautiful. Love you Lindsay.” @mikechen1863

ADVERTISEMENT

“Loving the 2000s-esque rom com vibes of this. I feel there’s a resurgence of that era in recent rom coms like Anyone But You, Your Place Or Mine and now Irish Wish,” @avadotexe.

“Lindsay always ends up in these movies either playing twins or two versions of a character or a plot line where something ‘switches’. It’s so funny and nice to see her doing films where she is celebrated and recognized. I always prefer her independent films and edgier roles but these wholesome movies are so classic for her and great for the comeback that is going on!” @bluelightvisions.