Nigeria’s Super Falcons climbed one position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World ranking released on Thursday by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

A total of 187 national teams are now included in the ranking, according to FIFA.

The Super Falcons moved one position from 46th to 45th in the world.

The former African champions lost their last three games twice against world champions, the United States of America and the Nadeshiko of Japan.

The Super Falcons maintained top position in Africa ahead of Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon, Black Queen of Ghana and Elephants of Cote d’l voire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USA remains atop the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World ranking.

The October ranking, according to FIFA, will decide the seedings for the final draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.