The Steering Committee of the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mahmoud Maijama’a Ajiya, has said its members have resolved not to follow him to decamp to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At a press conference the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Bauchi, the committee chairman, Garba Musa Kore, said that they took the decision during their meeting held Sunday in Bauchi at the residence of Hon. Hussaini Umar (Majikiran Bauchi).

He said, “Our stand emanated from a meeting we held yesterday, 13th November, 2022 at the residence of Hon. Hussaini Umar (Majikiran Bauchi). We have streamlined our teeming support to the candidature of Ambassador Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd) of APC with 100% support and loyalty”.

Kore said their decision remains resolute and for the overall interest of Bauchi State, said the Mahmud Maijama’a Steering Committee comprised of former commissioners and members of State House of Assembly.