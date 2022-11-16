As parts of measures to ensure that the 2023 elections are hitch-free, the Gombe State commissioner of police (CP) Oqua Etim has ordered the immediate deployment of the police operational apparatus around the critical assets and facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Gombe State.

The commissioner in a press release issued yesterday to newsmen explained that in addition to the operational apparatus to be deployed, there would be surveillance activities and intelligence gathering in the state.

According to him, the measures were in line with the directives of the Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to ensure that enemies of the state do not destroy the ongoing peaceful political process towards the 2023 general elections in the state.

“The deployments are to deter all criminal elements from having access to INEC facilities and to prevent any attempt to undermine security around INEC facilities and to coordinate a swift response to emergency,” he said.