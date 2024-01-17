The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar, against the election of the Sokoto State governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu.

The five-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reserved the judgement on the appeal after listening to arguments from parties involved.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had previously affirmed Aliyu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Umar and the PDP had alleged that Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir, were not eligible to contest the governorship poll.