Former Nigeria national under-23 player, Izuchukwu Anthony, is in talks with two clubs in Turkey and another in Saudi Arabia and China over a possible deal, confirmed his representative, Steffan Petrovic.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after his contract with FK Radnički 1923 ended in December 2023.

“I am in talks with clubs in Turkey, and we also have offers in China and Saudi Arabia for Izuchukwu Anthony,” Petrovic told LEADERSHIP.

Petrovic added that a big money offer is also on the table from an unnamed Saudi club, and Izuchukwu will make up his mind on where he will be plying his trade in the next few days.

The defender has represented Nigeria at the U-23 level and was handed his first Super Eagles call-up by former coach Gernot Rohr in 2021.