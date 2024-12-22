The free train service entered the third day yesterday, with a surge in passengers across the nation to benefit from President Bola Tinubu’s initiative that commenced on Friday.

Some individuals were stranded after they failed to follow the requirements of booking their tickets online in advance, a step many overlooked.

At the Idu and Kubwa stations in Abuja, many passengers benefitted as the train coaches were filled up.

Speaking on the number of passengers that will benefit from the programme, the acting managing director of the NRC, Mr. Ben Iloanusi, said no fewer than 340,000 passengers would benefit across six corridors during the festive period.

Iloanusi told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the initiative was part of a broader effort to provide relief for Nigerians struggling with economic challenges.

He said: “We are deeply grateful to the federal government for this grand idea, and we at the NRC are committed to ensuring its success.”

Illoanusi maintained that the initiative aims to provide free rides between now and early January 2025, with about 20,000 passengers expected to benefit daily.

He said, “The free train rides will operate on six major routes, including Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Port Harcourt-Aba, Lagos Mass Transit, and Warri-Itakpe.”

Iloanusi emphasised that passengers with valid tickets and identification would be prioritised during boarding.

He added: “For those unable to secure tickets online, NRC staff will profile passengers at stations to ensure fair access. We appeal to Nigerians to enjoy this initiative in an orderly manner. Arrive at the station at least 45 minutes before departure, have a valid means of identification, and please obey the rules.”

Meanwhile, the Prof. ‘Wole Soyinka train station in Abeokuta, Ogun State has since Friday witnessed a surge in the volume of passengers trooping to catch the free train ride.

Consequently, management of NRC has increased the scheduled train runs from the conventional two times daily to three for the weekend services to enable it meet up with the federal government’s plans during the period.

When our correspondent visited the station located at the Laderin axis of Abeokuta metropolis yesterday, the area was a beehive of activities for commuters who were waiting to catch the train from Abeokuta to Lagos, as well as Ibadan, Oyo State.