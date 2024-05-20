Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have shot dead Chief Ikpe Udoidiong, a member of the Nkek Abak community council representing the Okop Ude family of Nkek Abak in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased, age 65, according to a local resident, who would not want his name in print, was said to have been brutally shot on the head in the presence of his wife and he died instantly.

“The killers stormed the deceased compound on a motorcycle to carry out the crime, and after the operation, they left a note of warning that they were sent to carry out the dastardly act shortly before they fled,” he recalled.

It was learnt the perpetrators are members of a newly formed terror group of cultists, who had since renounced violence and embraced the amnesty programme arranged by the administration of former governor, Udom Emmanuel, who promised them vocational training, jobs and monthly stipends before surrendering their arms.

But investigation showed the government side of the bargain had not been kept, forcing the un-rehabilitated hoodlums to return to their familiar ‘trades’ of armed robbery, hired assassins as well as kidnapping for ransom.

“This monster was created by politicians who used these people during elections and dumped them after winning the polls and they (the criminals) are now venting their anger on the local residents,” a youth activist, who opted to remain anonymous, said.

When contacted, the state police command public relations officer, ASP Timfon John, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

Security operatives in Ukanafun confirmed the killing, saying that, “it is true. The case has been reported to the Ukanafun Police Division and we are on a manhunt for the perpetrators. We will certainly get them soon.”