Tragedy struck the agrarian community of Ubune-Ivbiaro in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State on Friday as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed a middle-aged man, Mr. Danjuma Emokpaire on his farm.

Residents of the community, who spoke to journalists on phone, said the deceased was attacked by the armed men while he was about to leave the farm after the day’s work.

The residents, who said they saw the victim going to farm on Friday, added that he said he was going to the farm to plant yam seedlings.

One of the residents disclosed that they became worried when in early morning on Saturday, the deceased was not seen at home.

According to him, “Yesterday evening (Friday), there was heavy rainfall to late night, so it wasn’t possible for people to know whether he returned from the farm or not.

“But this morning (Saturday), he was not seen around. This prompted some persons to go to his house and found it locked from the front.

“So, we have to mobilise and go to the farm to search for him. Unfortunately, behold what was seen was unexpected.

“We found him dead. What we see around the scene of the incident indicated that he was attack and killed while on the motorcycle. There was no sign that there was confrontation between him and those that killed him.

“The motorbike was damaged; (his) cutlass and mobile phone cell were taken away by the murderer”, he said.

The resident, who did not want his name in print, added that the incident had been reported to the Afuze Divisional Police, and that some officers sent to the community were taken to the farm.

Also speaking, a member of vigilante group in the community, Abdul Saliu Emokpaire, said the corpse of the deceased had been brought home for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Emokpaire, who called on the security agencies and the Edo State Government to come to the aid of the community, noted that the community had been gripped with fears, as the people were afraid to go to farm for fear of being attacked by herdsmen.

“We call on security agencies in the state and governor Godwin Obaseki that we’re mourning one of our illustrious whose life was cut short by evil men who called themselves herdsmen.

“This is farming season, and this is the time the people of the community who are predominantly farmers are preparing land for cultivation. Fears have gripped the community. We are now afraid to go to our various farms,” he added.

He further added that some few weeks ago, some farmers were attacked by the suspected herdsmen after questioning them of destroying farms as well as harvesting their cassava to feed their cows.

Meanwhile, a senior police office at the Afuze Divisional Police Headquarters has confirmed the incident.

The officer, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media, said officers had been drafted to the community and visited the scene of the crime.

He also added that the officers obtained the necessary information that was required for investigation.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed, but said he would bring the information to the attention of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye.

It would be recalled that a few years ago, suspected herdsmen raped a married woman in the community in the presence of his husband, on the couple’s farm.