Some persons suspected to be scavengers have killed a Policeman in Jikwoyi area, along the Nyanya-Kurudu Road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The slain policeman’s rifle was also carted away by the assailants.

The incident according to residents occurred in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the traffic gridlock witnessed along the road.

Our reporter observed that Policemen were mobilised to the scene to confront the scavengers, who live in makeshift shanties in the area.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Jikwoyi Division, CSP Chidawa Mathew Daniel, in a telephone chat, said he was involved in another operation and will get back to our reporter with the details of the incident.

Also, a resident of the area, who did not want his name mentioned, spoke on the the chaos that ensued in the area, adding that normalcy has, however, been restored.

“Those scavengers killed a police officer last night and carted away his gun. So police came this morning to raid the place and even set the place ablaze. But normalcy is gradually returning there,” he explained.

He expressed worry that the location where the scavengers have set up shanties has become a deadly spot and hideouts for nefarious activities.