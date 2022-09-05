A suspected stowaway has been arrested at the terminal 2 of the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA2), Lagos on a parked United Airline aircraft.

According to a press statement by the head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, the stowaway was arrested on Sunday morning by the staff of the airline on a routine pre-flight inspection, saying it may lead to rescheduling or delay of flight services.

Uchegbu, however, said the aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

The statement read, “During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircrafts parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.”

He, however, disclosed that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security (AVSEC), and Bicourtney Security Services have started investigation into the incident.

“FAAN AVSEC and Bicourtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2.

The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.”

Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected.”

Nigeria Airlines remains absolutely committed to your safety at all times.”