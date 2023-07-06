Suspended Adamawa REC, Hudu Ari, Faces Trial July 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) deployed to Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, the State capital.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ari was enmeshed in a controversy after the supplementary governorship election in the State on April 15, 2023, when he unilaterally declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll while collation of results was still ongoing.

The nation’s electoral body said it took the decision to arraign Ari in Court having reviewed a case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against the suspended REC.

INEC in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the Court has fixed Wednesday, July 12, 2023 for commencement of trial.

The Commission said it has also taken decisive action against electoral offenders, adding that the Commission was working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.

The statement reads in part: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday 6th July 2023, and discussed, among other issues, the progress with the prosecution of electoral offenders.