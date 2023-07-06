NDLEA Promotes 3,248 Officers, Rewards 148 Others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has promoted a total of 3,248 officers in a major move towards ensuring morale boasting for the anti-narcotics officers.

This is even as the chairman/chief executive officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has decorated three deputy commanders-general of narcotics (DCGNs) and four assistant commanders-general of narcotics (ACGNs), who were part of the 3,248 newly promoted and regularised officers and men of the agency.

Speaking at the event, Marwa said the exercise was an indication that the agency has now entrenched the culture of excellence.

According to him, “Without grandstanding, we can say that we have raised the bar. Our weekly drug supply reduction effort is a testament to our performance. The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable. The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged. Our success rate at prosecution is a definitive statement that we are doing our job.

“Our fears have been allayed about what tomorrow holds for the NDLEA and its personnel. Even while we are still in a state of rapid evolution, there have been seismic changes, and we have evolved a better, more efficient, and sustainable system that guarantees viable work conditions, good staff welfare, and enhanced job performance. We have since been able to settle the problem of career progression by expanding the agency’s structures. We are cooperating more with regional opposites and international partners. All these translate into ample opportunities for upward mobility for focused, hardworking officers.”

The NDLEA boss while stating that the past two and a half years had seen a lot of changes in the agency, added, “we have tried to reward hard work and professionalism by granting higher responsibilities to officers. Everyone to whom promotion is due has been considered. We are also expanding training opportunities. In the last 18 months, we have conducted over 150 trainings, involving more than 6,000 officers.”