The Kano State Upper Shari’a Court 1, Kofar Kudu, presided by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola, will on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, begin hearing into a criminal complaint filed against the suspended Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara.

The direct complaint was filed by Nasiru Bulama, accusing Sankara of engaging in an illicit affair with his wife, who is the mother of his two children. The affair, if proven, violates Islamic law, prompting Bulama to seek justice through the Shari’a court.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested Sankara last Thursday after he was found in an uncompleted building at Lamido Crescent, Nassarawa GRA, Kano, with a married woman in a compromised position.

The arrest further fuelled public interest in the case, leading to Sankara’s suspension from his official duties by the Jigawa State government.

Sankara’s lawyer, Sadam Ibrahim, maintained that his client was innocent and prepared to face trial to clear his name. “Our client is ready to defend himself and establish his innocence. He is a law-abiding citizen committed to ensuring justice is served,” Ibrahim stated.