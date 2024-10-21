Advertisement

Opposition leader and Labour Party presidential candidate for 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has called on the federal government to swiftly apprehend the culprits behind the brutal killing of 16 young men in Nibo, Anambra State.

LEADERSHIP reports that unknown gunmen swooped on a group of merry-makers on Sunday and killed about 15 young men in what the State Police Command described as ‘cult-related killing’.

Obi emphasised the urgency of ensuring that justice was served and taking preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Obi’s appeal came via his X handle on Monday, where he expressed profound sorrow and condemned the persistent violence across the country. “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the unending killing and death in our society. The senseless killing of 16 young men in Nibo, Anambra State, remains condemnable,” he stated.

Reflecting on the impact of the tragic event, Obi underscored the loss suffered by the families of the victims and the community, calling the incident “a stark reminder of the escalating violence that continues to plague our communities.”

He further stressed the importance of preserving human life and urged Nigerians to unite against the rising tide of violence. “Life is sacred, and no one has the right to take it. Such heinous actions reveal a disturbing disregard for human dignity and the rule of law,” Obi noted. He added that Nigeria’s progress is in jeopardy if violence continues unchecked, calling for collective action to address the root causes of the unrest.

In a heartfelt message to the grieving families and the Nibo community, Obi offered his condolences, saying, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Nibo community, the Government of Anambra State, and all those affected by this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, also prayed for the victims, asking for God’s strength to help their families and the community bear the irreparable loss. “May God grant the departed eternal rest and give their families, along with the Government of Anambra, the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he concluded.

Obi reiterated his call for swift justice, urging the government to take firm action. “Nigeria must become a nation where safety and justice prevail over violence and lawlessness,” he affirmed.