Barring any last minute change of plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will forward the list of governing board nominees of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the senate for confirmation as soon as it reconvenes on September 20.

But the battle for plum jobs took a dramatic turn in the last few days as the Presidency has allegedly ignored the recommendations put forward by minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu with respect to the managing director position in the commission.

However, a presidency source confided in our correspondent that “Edo looks good for the position of the NDDC’s managing director”.

This development followed a memo from the office of the attorney general of the federation, which is said to have been approved by the presidency, revealing that Delta State is expected to produce the NDDC chairman, while Edo State will produce the managing director.

Also, Ondo State will produce the executive director finance and fccounts or the executive director Project, and Imo State will produce the executive director Projects or executive director, Finance and Accounts, one or the other.

But there appears to be tension in the oil producing areas of Ondo State following Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations for the NDDC jobs. The Ugbo United Front (UUF) has vowed to drag the governor and the Senate to court over what it described as “Akeredolu’s ill advised step”.

It was further learnt that another indigene of Ondo State from the non-oil producing Mahin Kingdom is reportedly pulling the strings in the Presidency to clinch the MD position.

However, a statement by the national president of UUF, Dr. Simon Ebijimi, urged President Buhari to ignore Governor Akeredolu’s recommendations, saying, those recommended were not from oil-producing areas.

“The so-called recommendation of Barrister Olugbenga Edema and Dr Mrs Juliet Ilawole for MD and State Rep respectively by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stands logic on its head because the duo do not hail from the oil-producing areas as enunciated in the NDDC Act.

“In all ramifications, the move by the gpvernor is ill advised, whimsical and provocative to the extent that he has allowed himself to be misled to believe a proposed Act that remains unsigned and even without the concurrence of the Senate is reliable enough to be used as a foundation for this blatant injustice against the real and rightful oil producing Ugbo Kingdom of Ilaje Local Government Area.

“It must be known that both Edema and Ilawole are from Mahin Kingdom, and not Ugbo Kingdom where oil is produced. There is no where in Mahin Kingdom that produces oil and gas. Edema’s claim of his community, Ogogoro being oil producing is an unpardonable lie. We call on the Presidency as well as security agencies to dig deep and unravel the truth about this lie being told to secure an undeserving appointment. We are aware that the House of Representatives proposed Amendment of Section 12(1) of the NDDC Act through Hon. Victor Kolade Akinjo died a natural death “, the statement said in part.

Nonetheless, the presidency source who dismissed the recommendations as merely advisory, said it was within the powers of the president to nominate.

He said: “The president is not bound by whatever recommendation from anyone; yes, as president, he can accept whoever brings such but it is not compulsory for recommendations to be made nominations. Even Mr President’s nominations are not final, the Senate can even reject; anyone with any grievance can approach the National Assembly to fight whatever perceived injustice.

“But from all indications and all available data for now, Edo is on number 5 position in terms of oil production quota. It meams it has beaten Ondo to the game and you know that Bayelsa had had the MD severally; so it is not possible to just ignore others who have not had it before especially when the Act states explicitly that the MD should rotate in order of seniority in the quota ladder.”

While Governor Akeredolu recommended Edema and Ilawole for MD and Ondo State Rep respectively, Adams Oshiomhole had recommended Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu just as Sylva put forward the name of his erstwhile chief of staff, Sam Ogbuku.