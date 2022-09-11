The Kwara State government has restated its commitment to sustainable commercial agriculture as part of efforts to make the state the food basket of the nation.

The state commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Mal. AbdulLateef Alakawa, stated this in Ilorin while receiving the executives of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineering (NIAE) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Alakawa disclosed that the state government would not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the state is self- sufficient in food production through its all-year-round farming programmes.

On the role of agricultural engineers in food production and its value chain in the country, the commissioner noted that the importance of the institution can not be over-emphasised.

He added that the state government through his ministry had organised various capacity workshops for engineering personnel and the area extension officers of the ministry on modern techniques and good agronomy practice.

“As an impetus to the state government commitment to commercial agricultural practice in the state, the present administration procured two numbers of bulldozers, 15 new tractors and would soon launch the irrigation facilities equipment, in addition to the clearing of 100 hectares of land at Agbeyangi community in Ilorin East local government area and 500 cleared hectares of land at Adanla community in Ifelodun local government of the state as pilot schemes under the Farm Kwara Initiative”,he said.

Alakawa assured his visitors of more support in the training and re-training of their members and provision of enabling environment for the practice of agricultural engineering profession, among other areas of collaboration.

Earlier, the national chairman, Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineering, Prof. Akindele Alonge, had solicited government support in registering the ninistry’s staff for engineering examinations and sponsorship of the state delegates to the forthcoming International Conference and 42nd Annual General Meeting of the institution in Asaba, Delta State.

Alonge lauded Kwara governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s achievements in the agricultural sector and urged him to sustain the tempo.