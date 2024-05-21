The Borno State government has flagged off the second phase for the training of 781 teachers who were yet to benefit from the minimum wage.

The training became necessary in view of the inability of thousands of primary school teachers to pass competent test earlier conducted, in which they are yet to be placed on N30,000 minimum wage.

The state government also approved N783 million for disbursement to the trainees during the three months exercise at Bama College of Education, venue for the training.

The 781 second beneficiaries were part of the over 2,740 teachers, mostly those who failed to meet up with the 2019 verification and the 2022 competency tests organised by a committee that was constituted by the present administration.

A total of about 1,949 teachers last week formed part of 1st phase of free training held at Waka-Biu College of Education in Southern Borno Senatorial District where the sum of over N1 billion cheque were presented to the participants.

Unveiling the second training on Monday at Umar Ibn-Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology (UIICEST), Bama in Borno Central, Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his deputy, Dr. Umar Usman Kadafur said, “the programme underscores the pragmatic policy initiative of this government in the critical sector of education, as such, is quite appropriate and timely.

“You may recall that on Monday, 6th May, 2024, we unveiled phase 1 of this significant programme with 1,949 teachers from the 27 local government areas of the state. This initiative is part of government’s broader commitment to improving the quality of education in the state, as outlined during the inauguration of the Local Government Education Secretaries on March, 19th 2024.

“It is strategically pertinent to note that government allocated a substantial sum of N1 billion for the training of 2,730 teachers. These educators would undergo rigorous training at both the College of Education Waka-Biu and Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi College of Education, Science and Technology Bama.

“The duration of the program is three months, covering one thousand eight hundred and eighty four (1,884) teachers through a sandwich programme and eight hundred and forty six (846) teachers through a full-time NCE programme.”

In his address, the Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Wakilbe while commending Governor Zulum and all stakeholders for repositioning the sector, said the ceremony was a pivotal step in journey towards revitalising basic education in the state.

He hinted on the needs assessment carried out in 2021, which prompted the competency test for teachers across different local government education authorities that took place from 5th to 20th January, 2022.

Wakilbe noted that, “the outcome of the test revealed that 5,257 individuals passed, while 6,227 were considered trainable, and 4,339 were found to be untrainable.

“The challenges facing basic education in our state have reached critical levels, particularly following the cessation of the direct absorption of Primary School teachers from their Teachers’ Colleges.

“The absence of a structured employment framework has led to various issues, including discrepancies in salary scales and the recruitment of underqualified personnel.

“Consequently, the Borno State Government has been confronted with significant challenges in teacher recruitment, remuneration, and retention,” he said.