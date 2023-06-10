Wizkid, Olamide & I Blew Before You – Young6ix Tells Davido

United States-based Nigerian hip-hop artist, Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Young6ix, has berated singer Davido for excluding him from his list of the first generation of youngsters to hit stardom in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido recently asserted that he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

He said he was excited to see “new cats” (stars) such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake now dominating the music industry.

Reacting via a video message shared on social media, Young6ix said he, Olamide and Wizkid achieved fame before Davido.

He said, “David, David. How many times I called your name?

“You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy. But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.