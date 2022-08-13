The Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Samuel Aruwan, has advised the youths to take their destiny in their own hands, saying that they should be positive in order to survive.

Aruwan gave the advice on Friday the commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day in Kaduna organised by Mercy Corps and Inter-faith Mediation Centre.

“Be the best wherever you find yourself, success is not all about money but being aspiring. Our youthfulness should not be taken for granted, take your destiny in your hands.

“Our parents had a very good life, our society was very good but today being a youth is challenging but I urge you, don’t give up, keep on struggling. One day you shall succeed.

“People who benefitted in our diversity turned around and destroyed our diversity. Our diversity is our source of strength,” Aruwan said.

Earlier, the national president, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Isah Abubakar, disclosed that bad governance and self-centredness were the major factors that pushed Nigerian youths to criminal activities.

“Youth from other countries are enjoying dividends of democracy and good governance but in Nigeria particularly North-East, North-West and South-East, the youths are be3deviled by insurgency and insecurity,” Abubakar stated.

He added, “our politicians borrow money to loot, they collect revenue to loot not to the services of the masses and when someone is idle the devil will definitely make use of him. The political leaders have intentionally led the youths to be vulnerable.”