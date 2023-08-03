That The Poor May Breathe

Government, the world over, exists primarily for the welfare of the people and the security of their lives and property. Government, any government, must, therefore, be seen to be concerned about the wellbeing of the people.

Allowing the poor to breathe in the realm of governance is a matter of social justice and human rights. Every citizen deserves equal opportunity and a fair chance to succeed, regardless of their socio-economic status. By designing policies that prioritise the poor, the government will be reaffirming its commitment to equality, justice, and the fundamental principles enshrined in the constitution. It will become a reflection of a society that values the dignity and wellbeing of all its citizens.

It is often said that a welfare state is one form of government in which the state protects and promotes the economic and social wellbeing of its citizens, based upon the principles of equal opportunity, equitable distribution of wealth, and public responsibility for citizens unable to avail themselves of the minimal provisions for a good life.

In a nation, such as Nigeria, plagued by economic disparities, it is imperative for government to prioritise the wellbeing of the people, especially the poor and marginalised sections of society. As a newspaper, this is the path of governance we candidly recommend for the ruling class.

It is trite, in our opinion, to suggest that a society’s progress is truly measured by how it uplifts its most vulnerable citizens. Hence, it is crucial for the government, at all levels, to adopt policies and programmes that empower the impoverished, ensuring they can breathe freely and participate fully in the nation’s development processes. Much as we appreciate the inexorable reality that policies take time to mature and yield the desired results, it is important, also, to note the significance of inclusive governance by presenting compelling reasons why the government should strive to embrace measures that allow the poor to thrive. Mere platitudinal assurances of better days ahead may not suffice.

It goes without debating that poverty remains a persistent challenge in Nigeria, with millions of people struggling to meet their basic needs. By prioritising the poor in policy-making, the government can address the root causes of poverty, such as unemployment, lack of access to education and healthcare, as well as inadequate social safety nets. Empowering the poor through targeted initiatives can facilitate their escape from the vicious cycle of poverty and create a more equitable society.