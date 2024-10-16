Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Jigawa State in response to Tuesday night’s tanker inferno in Majia town of Taura local government area of the State, which claimed over 100 lives.

The government delegation will comprise the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Shehu Mohammed; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North-West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

While in Jigawa, the delegation will visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu further directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

Onanuga said the President, with a heavy heart, joined the Vice President in extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating incident.

He expressed his heartfelt prayers and support to the government and people of Jigawa State during this time of tragic loss and grief.

He prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved families and the peaceful repose for the souls of the departed.

President Tinubu reassured the nation that the Federal Government, in collaboration with States, was committed to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country.

He restated his directive to the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms.

He said those found responsible for breaches of safety standards will be held accountable, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring such incidents do not recur.