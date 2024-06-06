Taraba State chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Hassan Jauro has warned against the diversion of the subsidised fertiliser recently distributed in the state.

Jauro stated this while reacting to allegations that the federal government palliatives recently released to the 16 local government areas through their chairmen across the state were diverted and sold in various markets across the state.

He tasked members of the committee and chairmen of local government areas to supervise and monitor the sale of the subsidised fertiliser to farmers across the state for the 2024 rainy season farming.

Advert

Jauro charged committee members with greater commitment to ensure that the commodity reaches the targeted farmers at a subsidised price.

He said each local government area received 1,200 bags of fertiliser at a subsidised rate, except Wukari, which received 1,800 bags.

“The governor approved the release of the product at 50 percent subsidised rate, Urea which goes for N46,000 at the open market, is to be sold at N23,000, while NPK, which is N22, 000 was slashed to N11,000.

“The governor also directed that no individual should be given more than five bags, and it should be targeted to original farmers,” he said.

He said Governor Agbu Kefas administration is determined to provide agricultural inputs to the state’s farmers.

He urged the chairmen to give him their maximum support.

“As the head of ALGON in the state, I will do everything possible to support the agriculture policies of Agbu Kefas, by ensuring that agriculture is mechanised and providing an enabling environment to expand farming,” he said.