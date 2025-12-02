Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas, on Monday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja—his first visit to the State House since defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kefas arrived at the Presidential Villa around 2 pm in the company of the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and proceeded straight into a closed-door meeting with the President, our correspondent observed.

The meeting comes barely two weeks after the governor formally dumped the PDP, a move that triggered significant political shifts in Taraba and deepened the ruling party’s push to consolidate its presence in the North-East and the Middle Belt ahead of 2027.

Kefas had earlier been scheduled to attend a formal APC welcome ceremony on November 19 but suspended the event, describing it as “insensitive” at a time the country was grieving following the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga, Kebbi State.