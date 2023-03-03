The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd), has said that if elected, he will be governor for all Tarabans irrespective of their religion.

At a meeting with the leadership of Taraba State Muslims Council on Friday in Jalingo, Kefas revealed his plan to work with all competent Tarabans irrespective of religion for the development of the State.

He said, “March 11 is few days aways. We count on the support of all residents of Taraba State either Christians or Muslims.

“I am a Christian and it is not a secret that I have a lot of muslim friends both within Taraba State, Nigeria and even beyond. I can assure that Muslims would be treated fairly and justly if elected as governor.”

Restating his commitment to run a knowledge-driven government, he noted that no zone or religion has a monopoly of knowledgeable and talented personalities needed to advance the development of Taraba State.

“The task of realising The New Taraba Agenda does not rest on my shoulders alone, but on the people of Taraba. I invite you all to join me as I lead the way in realising this Agenda.

“Therefore, I assure you, we will bring on board our best brains, both Christians and Muslims to get involved in the process of achieving the new Taraba Agenda,” he added.

On his part, chairman of the Taraba State Muslim Council, Ustaz Bashir Modibbo Hamma’Adama, who appreciated the PDP governorship candidate for the honour, whoever noted that the Muslim Council has not endorsed any governorship candidate for the election.

According to him, the Muslim Council has no tradition of endorsing candidates for elections.

He, therefore, implored the public both Christians and Muslims to vote a credible and competent person who will lead in building a better Taraba State.