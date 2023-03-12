The PDP governorship candidate in Taraba State, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (rtd), has expressed the optimism that the party would retain power given the dominance of the party in the just concluded presidential and national assembly polls.

Kefas said the PDP has done a lot and will continue to strive to take Taraba State to the promised land.

Speaking at the INEC headquarters in Abuja when he accompanied two senators to collect their certificates of return, he said the PDP will continue to shine.

The senators-elect are the current deputy governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu (Taraba Central), and Senator Shuaibu Lau (Taraba North).

He said there’s no vacancy for the opposition in Taraba State because they have done well.

Kefas said the party promised to do “more as we take the state to the promised land. Our determination to retain power come Saturday, March 18 is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. Our theme is moving forward and as you can see, we are already surging ahead in the poll.”

The senators-elect said they came with the governorship candidate in their entourage to affirm their commitment to the party’s victory.

Haruna Manu added that with the dominance of the PDP at the national legislature, Kefas administration would enjoy the tremendous support needed to move the state forward while Sen Lau said he would work assiduously to deliver Kefas in the northern zone because PDP is the only party that could guarantee development.