The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has officially activated its Point of Presence (PoP) at Open Access Data Centres (OADC), one of Africa’s fastest-growing data centre operators.

This activation makes it easier for service providers operating within the Lekki site to interconnect, while new and existing customers will have additional options for connecting to IXPN.

With the activation at the OADC facility, IXPN is now available at seven data centres, making it the only IXP accessible from all the major data centres operating in Lagos. IXPN is equally available in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, and Gombe.

In a press statement, available to LEADERSHIP, the Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Rudman Muhammed, said the activation of its PoP at OADC is to give IXPN’s members the opportunity to be in all the data centres in Lagos.

With this activation, IXPN services are now available and accessible to all network providers, providing them with affordable services and the opportunity to connect at multiple points, Muhammed said, adding that, “We want to be available and accessible to all service providers, and that’s why we’re expanding our tentacles to every major data centre in Lagos and as well as in other states.”

IXPN has aspirations to expand its reach and connect all service providers by establishing points of presence in various states across Nigeria. These plans, when fully executed, would serve to transform Nigeria’s digital connection environment and, ultimately, fulfil the growing demand for seamless and high-performance internet connectivity for all citizens.

The Chief Executive Officer of Open Access Data Centres, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, noted that the activation will aid OADC’s pursuit to offer its customers secure connectivity and cutting-edge services. “In an environment where businesses are switching to cloud-based and internet-centric technology, we believe that the activation of IXPN’s PoP at OADC Lagos will provide cloud, content providers, and enterprises with increased availability of their data and expanded connectivity, which will ultimately open up new possibilities for creativity,” he assured.

Domestic data centres give service providers access to the local ecosystem, which delivers exceptional domestic and global connectivity while eliminating the need for data to cross borders. They additionally serve as infrastructure that puts content closer to the end-user, resulting in significant cost savings and increased business efficiency.