The senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has joined Northern leaders in opposing the Federal Government’s plans to increase the country’s tax rates, stating that it will make Nigerians poorer.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Ndume emphasised that the government needs to focus on improving Nigerian economic conditions before considering any tax hikes. He believes that expanding income sources and ensuring a better quality of life for the populace should take precedence over raising taxes.

The former Senate Leader expressed concern that Nigeria’s middle class is diminishing due to rising inflation and economic pressures. He stated, “We are witnessing the erosion of the middle class in Nigeria. People are either well-off or struggling; those in between are being pushed out. If Nigerians were in a position to afford these taxes, it would be a different situation. However, given the current circumstances, increasing taxes is not a viable option, and I cannot support it.”

Ndume stressed the importance of restoring stability in people’s lives, allowing them to thrive rather than merely survive. He likened the situation to a health analogy: “You need to ensure that Nigerians are healthy and well before asking them for contributions.”

He also criticised the economic managers, suggesting their actions could tarnish President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reputation by pushing for tax increases. He urged Finance Minister Wales Edun and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to refrain from misleading the President.

Highlighting the severe poverty in the northern region, Ndume remarked, “Increasing taxes at this time is counterproductive. Those who can afford to pay taxes are often not fulfilling their obligations, while the burden falls on those who are already struggling.”

As a member of the National Assembly, he firmly opposed the tax bill, asserting, “I will actively campaign against any tax increases because it impacts not just the north but all Nigerians. We should not impose taxes on those barely making ends meet.”

He illustrated his point by referencing the minimum wage and the rising cost of living, arguing that the government’s approach feels like giving with one hand while taking away with the other. Ndume called for tax authorities to focus on those who can genuinely afford to pay, citing the many properties in Abuja that evade taxation and the profitability of banks that do not contribute their fair share.

He concluded that taxation should start with those with the means, advocating for a fairer system that does not penalise the struggling majority.