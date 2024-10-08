American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has become the richest female musician in the world.

According to Forbes confirmation on Monday, Swift, who reached billionaire status late last year, had a net worth increase as a result of her successful Eras Tour thereby making her the first female to enter the billionaire league, solely from her songs and music performances.

She has now overtaken Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna.

Swift holds the record for the largest tour gross ever, netting over $2 billion for 125 shows, or approximately $16 million per show.

The “Bad Blood” singer is now valued at an estimated $1.6 billion.

In addition to touring, Swift’s increase in fortune also comes from her catalog being valued at $600 million, an additional $600 million in royalties, and about $125 million in real estate from her multiple homes across the United States, Forbes reports.

Her Eras Tour film was also a success, raking in over $261 million at the box office since its October 2023 premiere.