Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has accused the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, of trying to cow the people of the State through demolition of their properties.

Saraki also accused the governor of trying to erase the legacies of his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, popularly called Oloye, adding that Abdulrazaq can only try but will not succeed.

The former Kwara State governor stated this is a statement reacting to last week’s demolition of Crystal Place, a shopping mall on Sulu Gambari Road in Ilorin, the state capital.

The former Senate president said the demolition was ordered by the government of Kwara State, and that it was demolished because of his (Saraki) political relationship with the owner, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, who was a commissioner, special adviser, and House of Representatives member under the platform of PDP.

He, however, noted that Mustapha defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has worked against the PDP since 2018.

Saraki, the Waziri of Ilorin, said he decided to speak against the recent demolition because it reflected not just the pettiness of the governor but smacks of violence against the people and the the economic development of the state.

“The State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is using this demolition exercise to intimidate, suppress, and silence all Kwarans. It is his reaction to the growing unpopularity of everything that he represents within the state.

“Why is Abdulrazaq just realising the fault or whatever he interprets to be wrong with the building of the Crystal Mall structure after 64 months that he has been in office?”

Saraki further claimed that the governor ordered the demolition in response to the recently conducted local government polls where, he alleged, the people voted against his party APC, and its candidates.

Although APC won the recent local council election in the state, Saraki, in his statement, said the results declared by the governor’s hand-picked electoral officials, are contrary to what transpired during the election.

Saraki added, “This is the beginning of a war against Kwara State for rejecting a governor who has failed to deliver good governance on all fronts. We should recall that he has ordered the arrest of some opposition politicians on frame-up charges.

“In my view, Abdulrazaq believes unveiling a regime of violence and destruction against the people, particularly, the elite and their property will impose a culture of silence on the state.

“Now, the news circulating across Ilorin is that the next target of Abdulrazaq’s demolition squad is the place where the remains of my late father, Oloye (Dr.) Abubakar Olusola Saraki, of blessed memory, is interred.

“Even, this evil plan will not stop me from saying what is right. Let me make it clear that he will only try, he must be joking if he thinks he can erase the legacies left by the great Oloye.”

Saraki, who said Kwara State does not belong to the governor, added that the state has existed long before he became governor and will continue to exist after he has ceased to be governor.

He said governor has about 31 months before he becomes vacates office as the seventh democratically elected governor, stressing that none of those before him embarked on the demolition of properties to fight political opponents or score cheap political points.

“If I or the five other elected governors before him – late Alh. Adamu Attah, Chief C. O. Adebayo, Alh. Shaba Lafiagi, late Alh. Mohammed Lawal, and Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed – had been demolishing the structures belonging to people for personal vendetta, nothing would have remained of Kwara State before he assumed office in 2019.

“Abdulrazaq should know we will not allow him to destroy the peace, tranquility, and fear of God that Ilorin, in particular, and Kwara State in general, stand for.

“His eight years as governor cannot reshape the history of our Emirate and the State that has been in existence for over 50 years.

“With this demolition of Crystal Mall, over one hundred youths who work there have lost their jobs and source of livelihood. Also, the 21 shop owners in that complex have lost their investment. What a loss to the state economy! At a time when people are facing hardship and there are no jobs, the focus of the government should not be to destroy investment.

“The emphasis should be on how to grow the economy, help the private sector increase its investment in the state, generate employment, and make life better for ordinary people. These are key aspects of the basic functions of a government that has a purpose.

“I urge all leaders of thought in Ilorin, members of the Ulammahs, elders, and other key stakeholders not to keep quiet. What the present government in Kwara State is doing is waging war against the people. It is bent on impoverishing the people. We should not be afraid to speak truth to power. This action of Abdulrazaq should not intimidate any of us. We should speak out because the motive is faulty and the aim is evil.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on all Kwarans to remain fearless, undaunted, and undeterred in standing against a government that has failed to fulfill its responsibilities to them. They should not allow this governor to destroy the peace that Kwara State is known for in the comity of Nigerian states,” he said.