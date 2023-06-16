TCN Restores Power After Fire Incident On Lagos Transformer

The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) has reported a fire incident at its Alagbon Transmission Substation, Lagos, which affected one of its 60MVA power transformers in the substation.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 14th June, 2023.

According to the company, the operator on duty heard a heavy bang from the switchyard and immediately moved to the switchyard to investigate the sound and found fire under the cooling fans/fins of the transformer.

The TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mabh, said, frantic efforts were made to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher in the substation, but oil, which started dripping from the transformer, ignited the fire more.

She explained that the engineer then switched off power supply in the substation on the 300 MVA 330/132/33KV transformer and also made calls to the Federal Fire Service in Onikan and the Lagos State Fire Service at Dolphin Estate. The fire was put out at 1735 hrs by the fire services.