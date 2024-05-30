Ad

Head teachers of Bayamari and Tarbutu communities in the Bursari local government area of Yobe State have expressed gratitude to ActionAid and the Yobe Peace and Community Development Initiative (YOPCODI) for their support to the communities in the education sector.

The community heads and the local education secretary also acknowledged the impact of YOPCODI’s initiatives in their areas.

“We are immensely grateful to YOPCODI and ActionAid Nigeria for their unwavering support. Their contributions have made a tangible difference in our schools and our students’ lives,” one of the head teachers said.

The communities, in a press statement signed by the YOPCODI communication officer, Abdulrazak Yakubu, and made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday, highlighted the importance of continued support and collaboration to further empower these communities and ensure sustainable growth and development.

Yakubu said the community leaders spoke on the occasion of the 2024 Children’s Day celebration, saying the event was a testament to the vibrant community spirit and the positive changes brought about by the Local Rights Programme.

The programme manager, Ali Gambo Tarbutu said, “The Local Rights Programme has been pivotal in empowering people in the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

“Through a series of training sessions, YOPCODI has equipped community members with essential skills and capacities, enabling them to effectively engage with political and institutional power structures in their communities and the state,” the statement added.

It explained that as a result, these communities have successfully advocated for their needs to the government, leading to significant achievements such as the renovation of a complete block of classrooms in the Tarbutu community and the posting of teachers to both Bayamari and Tarbutu communities.

These achievements, according to the press statement, were in addition to YOPCODI’s provision of desks and psychosocial support materials to the pupils of both communities.

Held at Bayamari Primary School, the Children’s Day celebration was organised by YOPCODI under the ‘Local Rights Programme’ and funded by ActionAid Nigeria for the children of both the Bayamari and Tarbutu communities.

“This joyous occasion brought together all stakeholders and featured colorful activities that engaged the children in fun and joyful experiences,” he added.