As the 21st National Sports Festival enters Day 6, defending champions, Team Delta, were still holding sway to their title as they have so far recorded 127 medals comprising 69 gold, 33 silver and 25 bronze with Ogun and Oyo States occupying 2nd and 3rd position on the medals table respectively.

Hosts Delta State is leading the medal standing right from Day 1 of the tournament and Ogun State was closely following them with 25 medals comprising 10 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze while Oyo State is 3rd with 25 medals of 9 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze.

The coast is getting clearer day by day as Abia, Bayelsa and Edo States were jostling to push harder in the ongoing competition with Bayelsa having 30 medals (8 gold, 7 silver, 15 bronze); Edo – 54 (7 gold, 16 silver, 31 bronze); Imo – 14 (6 gold, 1 silver, 7 bronze), and Lagos – 32 (5 gold, 15 silver, 12 bronze).

The competition left the remaining States recording between one and 21 medals so far, while Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Zamfara States were yet to record a single medal since the commencement of the Games.