Irate Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least 33 wives of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in Sambisa to avenge the killing of their Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir), and 15 other fighters, who were neutrialised in a deadly infighting.

Since December 3, a top Boko Haram leader in charge of Mandara Moutain, Ali Ngulde, has led hundreds of fighters armed with weapons from Mandara Mountain to wage war against the ISWAP in Sambisa Forest.

The attack began with a failed negotiation initiated by the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād (Boko Haram) terrorist group, inviting its rival group, ISWAP, that they were ready to surrender themselves (Mubayi’a) to IS/ISWAP leadership.

Intelligence source revealed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, that unknown to the ISWA group, Ngulde and his team had staged an ambush against them in which at least 12 of them were killed in Yuwe while others escaped with bullet wounds.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Boko Haram members seized four Hilux trucks mounted with weapons belonging to their rivals and burnt another.

A source said that shortly after the victory, the Boko Haram fighters mobilised more fighters from Abu Ikilima’s camp at Gaizuwa, Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari to attack more ISWAP positions in Ukuba, Arra and Sabil Huda and Farisu, killing about 23 of ISWAP fighters.

Few hours later, a top ISWAP leader, Ba’ana Chingori, called for a declaration of war and led a column of fighters to carry out reprisal attack on the Boko Haram in Farisu.

The attack paid off as the ISWAP neutrialised 15 Boko Haram terrorists including a unit Commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir) and seized seven motorcycles from them.

The ISWAP group later retreated and took position at the camp of Izzah. Thereafter, they moved to Garin Abbah, located about two kilometers away, where they pinned down to wait for the Boko Haram.

But instead of going to meet the ISWAP rivals to continue the fight, the Boko Haram elements did a detour and headed to where the wives of the ISWAP fighters were located and killed 33 of them.

It will be seen in the coming days how ISWAP fighters will react to the brutal killing of their wives by the Boko Haram elements.