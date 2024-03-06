Team Nigeria’s female cricket squads have arrived in Ghana ahead of the 13th African Games.

The 15 players and five officials left Lagos on Tuesday morning for the Games scheduled to begin on Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 23. 2024.

The cricket event, which is making a debut at the Games, will however begin on Thursday with arrivals set for yesterday.

According to Blessing Etim, captain of the team, the squad has taken positives from the just concluded Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) T20i Women’s Invitational.

“We were unable to defend our title at the NCF Women’s Invitational but finishing second is a good one for us. The tournament gave us an opportunity to evaluate ourselves.

“We need to improve our mental strength and game awareness because it is going to be a tough challenge in Ghana.

“I also believe in the strength of my team and hopefully, we can push through,” Etim said.

The women’s event which will end on March 14, will feature eight teams grouped into two. The men’s event will begin from March 15 to March 18.

Nigeria Women’s team is in group A alongside South Africa, Tanzania and Namibia. (NAN)