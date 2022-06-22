Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev) has partnered with Microsoft and the Delta state government to train 5000 youths and civil servants in the state in intermediate technology proficiency under the Emerging Markets Model Initiative (EMMI) for the next 12 months.

The training begins with a three-month intensive intermediate training program in cyber security, software development and product design from June to September, 2022.

The EMMI is a multi-year, multi-stakeholder private-public-non-profit partnership designed by Microsoft for the purpose of building the capacity of key government ministries, departments, and agencies to offer sustainable, scalable reskilling and employment services aligned to the local labour markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta state government as strategic partners with Tech4Dev and Microsoft on the project will provide beneficiaries with laptops to help with the ease of learning.

A total of 66 youths and 34 civil servants who sailed through the rigorous examination process are part of the first batch of the upskilling program which will see them become master trainers responsible for redelivering the initiative across the state.

The vision of the program is to offer youths an opportunity to grow their careers, improve employability and create sustainable businesses from within the state while it will help the civil servants improve their productivity and also help to sustain the government’s technology drive.

Speaking about the training, founder and director of Development, Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola, said he expects the beneficiaries to come out better and use what has been learnt to contribute immensely to the tech ecosystem in the state, country and the world at large.

“This is a programme that has been in the pipeline for a while and I want to thank Microsoft and the Delta state government for making this possible. I believe this project will help position the beneficiaries for the future of work and they will greatly impact their environment.

“We hope that in the next 12 months, we will be able to churn out not just tech prospects but masters in the learning tracks we’re offering.”

Delta state Programme Coordinator, Dr. Kingsley Emu, says he hopes the beneficiaries will use the upskilling opportunity granted to them to better the state and the country in the future.

“This is an amazing opportunity for every participant to get the needed career upskilling which will help them be better in their chosen profession. I am happy the youths are also benefiting from this project as it will greatly impact the state moving forward.

Delta state is keenly focused on continuing to increase investment in the digital economy and human capital development.”

Tech4Dev is a non-profit organisation aimed at equipping young Africans with digital and life skills that will help foster economic prosperity, financial freedom and sustainable development.