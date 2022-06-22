The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will require Dr. Bukola Saraki’s political capital to win the 2023 presidential election, says a young politician, Umar Faringado Kazaure.

Saraki, the immediate-past Senate President, lost the PDP presidential primary election to Atiku, finishing third after Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

Faringado in a press statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday said Atiku, despite his connections and political structures nationwide, would still need a Saraki, who connects with the grassroots, to conveniently win the 2023 poll.

“A tree cannot make a forest, hence His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s supporters to help market him to the grassroots ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will need to capitalise on Dr. Saraki’s charisma and connection with the grassroots in the coming campaigns to sail through.

“We, as Saraki’s foot soldiers are ever-ready to do the bidding of our principal the moment Alhaji Atiku Abubakar seek such partnership and assistance for the 2023 presidential election,” Faringado, who was the coordinator of Saraki Is Coming Door To Door organisation, stated.